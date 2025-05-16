Sindoor ki Lalkaar: Manoj Tiwari salutes armed forces with this new patriotic song

Actor, singer, and BJP leader Manoj Tiwari is ready to launch a patriotic song titled ‘Sindoor Ki Lalkaar’, celebrating the courage and tactical brilliance of the Indian armed forces during the recently conducted Operation Sindoor.

The operation, a direct response to a terror attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam, marked a turning point in India’s counter-terror strategy this year.

Advertisement

Tiwari took to Instagram on Friday to announce the song, sharing a powerful poster featuring himself alongside Colonel Sophia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh.

Advertisement

In the caption, he wrote, “’Sindoor ki Lalkaar’ will be out soon only on the official YouTube channel of Mridul Manthan. This song is dedicated to our Indian Army and based on their inspiring actions under Operation Sindoor. Jai Hind.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manoj Tiwari (@manojtiwari.mp)

The events leading up to this high-voltage musical tribute came in motion on April 22, when a terror attack in Pahalgam claimed the lives of 26 tourists, including a Nepali citizen. This brutal act, allegedly supported by Pakistan-based terror groups, jolted the Indian security apparatus into action.

India’s response came in the form of ‘Operation Sindoor’—a multi-pronged, covert military strike launched in the early hours of May 7. At precisely 1:44 AM, Indian armed forces executed a swift and precise attack on nine terror hubs deep inside Pakistani territory.

The offensive reportedly wiped out over 150 terrorists, including high-profile targets. Among them was Abdul Rauf Azhar, a notorious figure known for his involvement in multiple terror attacks and the beheading of a Jewish journalist.

The strikes were so accurate and impactful that they sparked immediate panic in Pakistan, leading to a retaliatory offensive that included drone surveillance and intense shelling across the border.

Pakistani forces targeted civilian areas and religious sites, triggering concerns over the escalation between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

However, India maintained a calculated and disciplined approach. With seamless coordination among the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, the operation showcased India’s evolving military readiness.

Air defense systems, including the S-400 missile system, were deployed to neutralize incoming threats—one of which included Pakistan’s Fatah missile aimed at New Delhi.

Meanwhile, India’s own BrahMos missiles came in use to devastating effect, taking down key Pakistani military installations. Among the 11 army bases destroyed was the controversial Kirana Hills site, which some speculated to be a nuclear facility. Though this raised fears of a nuclear incident, the International Atomic Energy Agency later confirmed there was no radioactive leakage.

By May 10, diplomatic backchannels brought the situation to a halt with a temporary ceasefire agreement. However, the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty remains in place.

Parallel to these developments, the Indian Army’s elite Rashtriya Rifles unit continues its anti-terror operations within Jammu and Kashmir. Under Operation Kellar and Operation Nader, they neutralized six terrorists in the valley.