Cannes 2025: Guneet Monga puts Indian women producers in the global spotlight

The Cannes 2025 red carpet wasn’t just about glitz and glam this year—it was also the stage for a powerful new movement led by Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga Kapoor.

With the spotlight firmly on representation and opportunity, Guneet launched the Women in Film India (WIF India) initiative, marking a major leap forward for women behind the camera in Indian cinema.

Debuting at one of the world’s most prestigious film festivals, WIF India kicked off with its flagship Women in Film India Fellowship: Cannes Producers Edition, designed to champion mid-career women producers and help them make global connections through the Cannes Film Market’s Producers Network.

“This isn’t just a celebration—it’s a step toward real structural change,” said Guneet Monga Kapoor, emphasizing that this is a long-term investment in women shaping the future of Indian entertainment.

Guneet Monga on Cannes 2025 representation:

The inaugural fellowship selected three powerhouse producers who are redefining storytelling in India.

Tillotama Shome, celebrated for her performances in Sir and Lust Stories 2, is now taking a bold leap into producing. Her first project, a Bengali feature film titled Baksho Bondi (Shadowbox), marks her transition from in front of the camera to behind it.

Rucha Pathak is a name synonymous with some of India’s most impactful films. Paan Singh Tomar, Neerja, Barfi, and the recent Madgaon Express, and more! She brings her years of studio leadership to this global platform.

Dimpy Agarwal, known for her keen eye for socially driven narratives, joins the cohort. She has a portfolio that includes co-producing Baksho Bondi and contributing to acclaimed titles like Chashma, Umeed, and Monica, O My Darling.

Adding to this powerhouse lineup is Shefali Bhushan, who received a special accreditation grant under the program. Her Marathi film Sthal has screening at the Cannes Film Market. And, she’s been recognized as an emerging force in regional cinema.

WIF India joins a formidable global network. Backed by Women in Film Los Angeles (WIF LA), it becomes the latest chapter in a coalition of over 50 groups. This spans across six continents dedicated to bridging the gender gap in entertainment.

This launch comes at a time when conversations around inclusion and equity are louder than ever. But what makes WIF India different is the actionable roadmap it brings. Mentorship, access, leadership pathways, and long-term investment!