Sidhant Gupta finds depth in Independence Day via Nehru role

Sidhant Gupta, known for his standout performance as Jay Khanna in Amazon Prime’s critically acclaimed series ‘Jubilee’, is set to take on a new and monumental role. In the upcoming series ‘Freedom at Midnight’, Gupta will portray India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. As India celebrates Independence Day, Gupta has shared a personal reflection on how this role has profoundly influenced his perception of the day.

In a recent conversation, Gupta opened up about the deep emotional resonance he has experienced through his portrayal of Nehru. After dedicating six intense months to filming ‘Freedom at Midnight’, Gupta returned to his hometown for a brief respite. It was during this visit that he had a poignant encounter that underscored his newfound connection to Independence Day.

Gupta recounted a recent night drive with his brother, which led to a touching moment of introspection. As they drove across the Jammu Tawi bridge, Gupta was struck by the sight of a massive Indian flag fluttering in the breeze. “I told my brother, ‘I think I’m getting emotional looking at the flag,’” Gupta recalled. His brother’s light-hearted response, suggesting he might have been too immersed in his role, made Gupta smile. Yet, it was this experience that deepened his emotional bond with the flag and the ideals it represents.

Advertisement

“Independence Day for me now is more than just a celebration,” Gupta said. “It’s a reflection of courage and the freedom to pursue our dreams. It’s a reminder that we are all capable of achieving our aspirations if we embrace our independence fully.”

As he prepares to bring Nehru’s character to life in ‘Freedom at Midnight’, Sidhant Gupta is aware of the significance of his role. The series promises to offer a compelling portrayal of the leader who played a crucial role in India’s journey to independence. With the show set to stream on Sony LIV, fans and critics alike are eagerly anticipating Gupta’s performance, which is expected to offer a fresh perspective on Nehru’s legacy.

For Gupta, embodying Nehru has not only been a career-defining challenge but also a journey of personal growth. His experiences on set and the emotional revelations during his downtime have enriched his understanding of what Independence Day truly signifies. As the series approaches its premiere, Gupta’s reflections provide a poignant reminder of the deeper values associated with the celebration of India’s freedom.