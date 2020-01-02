Ananya Panday became the talk of the town when she received a response from Siddhant Chaturvedi on the ‘nepotism’ talk.

Both were present at the Newcomer’s Roundtable hosted by film critic Rajeev Masand.

When Ananya spoke about Nepotism, she said that the struggle was different and real for everyone. Further adding that even if her father Chunky Pandey was an actor he was never in a Dharma film or went to Koffee With Karan.

“I have always wanted to be an actor. Just because my dad has been an actor, I will never say no to an opportunity to act. My dad has never been in a Dharma film, he never went on Koffee With Karan. So it’s not as easy as people say. Everyone has their own journey and their own struggle,” she said.

“When SOTY 2 got delayed by a year, my dad actually didn’t even congratulate me till the film released because that’s how fickle the industry is. That’s how dispensable people are. Anything can happen, it can get shelved, it can release after years and he knows that. Mine has been a lot of personal experience, I have seen my dad go through so many things that I don’t take anything too seriously. I overcompensate sometimes. I am so scared that people may say that ‘oh you are taking things too lightly’ so I will come extra early to places. I am so happy that I have this chance”, she added.

Just when she had finished, Siddhant Chaturvedi, who is popularly known for playing MC Sher in Gully Boy, added that the difference between the struggle between star kids and other actors is, “‘jahaan humare sapne poore hote hain, wahi inka struggle shuru hota hai (their struggle begins where our dreams are fulfilled).”

A snip from the interview that deals with this episode went viral on Wednesday night.

Netizens have been appreciating Siddhant and trolling Ananya post the viral-video.