Shreya Ghoshal’s parents surprise her on Indian Idol: “Proud you came to our lives”

Shreya Ghoshal, the voice that has defined an era of Bollywood music, got a birthday surprise that left everyone—including her—teary-eyed! Currently gracing Indian Idol 15 as a judge, the singing sensation was in for an unforgettable celebration. Please catch the show’s latest episode to feel that warm, fuzzy feeling!

March 12 turned into a night of nostalgia and love as the show pulled off a heartfelt surprise: Shreya Ghoshal’s parents walked onto the stage. And, this took her completely off guard. The moment they lovingly called her by her childhood nickname, “Tunna,” the audience erupted in applause, and Shreya’s eyes welled up with emotion.

Her mother, visibly emotional, spoke words that struck a chord with everyone watching:

“Shreya, today we both have come to celebrate your birthday. We feel very proud that you came into our lives. This was a very big day for us, and today we have brought kheer for you. We will feed you just like we do every year.”

Cue the waterworks! Shreya, overwhelmed with love, held onto her parents, her face glowing with joy and gratitude. The intimate moment between the singer and her parents reminded everyone that, beyond the accolades and stardom, she’s still the same beloved daughter who once dreamed of singing on grand stages.

But the surprises didn’t stop there! Her husband and son sent a sweet video message, showering her with love from afar.

From singing to stardom, Shreya’s journey has always been full of passion, dedication, and the unwavering support of her family.