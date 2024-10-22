Salman Khan’s cameo as Chulbul Pandey in ‘Singham Again’ confirmed! Bollywood cops unite!

Rohit Shetty is expanding his Cop Universe beyond measure! Now, not just the cops of his cinematic universe, but also one of Bollywood’s most beloved cops- Chulbul Pandey will appear in ‘Singham Again.’ The confirmation of the mega-crossover has broken fans’ anticipation meter like nothing else. While, previously, reports stated that Salman Khan might cameo in ‘Singham Again,’ it is now on the cards. Fans will now see Chulbul Pandey and Bajirao Singham in the same frame!

While fans are eager to see the mega starrer boasting an ensemble cast- Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar, and Arjun Kapoor, they now have another reason. With Ranveer and Akshay appearing as their characters in ‘Simbba’ and ‘Sooryavanshi,’ the ‘Dabangg’ cop will also appear. As reported by Pinkvilla, a source close to the production confirmed the news to them.

As per the source, Salman Khan is keeping his word to cameo in the film despite the current turbulences in his life. Even though his security is a major issue at the moment, the superstar is filming for his segment in the mega-starrer. As per the source, “Rohit met Salman Khan recently and spoke to him about the grand plans in place to welcome him. Salman heard it out and said, ‘It’s you and Ajay. You are brothers. That’s enough for a reason for me to do the cameo,’. The unit is all charged up with this newest addition to Singham Again.”

Commenting on the raining cameos in the film, the source credited Rohit as the only man capable of doing so. “It’s only Rohit Shetty, who could pull off this mega-crossover, that Indian Cinema lovers had been asking for the longest time.” The source also hinted that Chulbul Pandey might enter Rohit Shetty’s cop universe fully. This might follow the short cameo in ‘Singham Again.’

‘Singham Again’ is the fifth title under Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe and the third ‘Singham’ film. Meanwhile, the first instalment of the ‘Singham’ series, racked up 141 crores against a budget of 40 crores. The second film, ‘Singham Returns’ followed in its footsteps and amassed 216 crores against its development budget of 105 crores. The film emerged as one of the highest-grossing titles of 2014. Releasing on November 1 on Diwali, ‘Singham Again’ will clash with Anees Bazmee’s highly awaited film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.’