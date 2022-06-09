Short filmmaker Rishi Nikam narrates his journey

Madhya Pradesh based International award-winning filmmaker, Rishi Nikam, expresses his journey into filmmaking.

The 22-year-old filmmaker says, “I was the oldest of 10 so I spent most of the time in my room watching every classic‍ Indian movie. I was really interested in VFX ANIMATION and have always been fascinated by film. Growing up, movies were my window into the world.”

On being asked about the reason for making his films in Hindi, he says, “I believe filmmakers have a responsibility to be authentic. In a period movie, this means being as true as possible to the identity of the characters represented. That was why we chose to make the film in Hindi”

Rishi also raises concern over the women artists not getting the platform to showcase their art, films and stories.

With the initiation of the “Kalakari Film Festival,” he wants to connect Indian uncovered filmmakers with international directors and producers.