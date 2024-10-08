Shilpa Shirodkar sheds light on her ‘strategy’ for ‘Bigg Boss 18’

Former actress Shilpa Shirodkar, who ruled the Hindi cinema of the 1990s, has entered the ‘Bigg Boss 18’ house.

While the reality show, hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, is all about scheming up to grab the title, Shilpa plans to play the game sans any strategy with her mind and heart in the right place.

The actress, for whom entering the ‘Bigg Boss’ house is “a dream come true,” told IANS, “I don’t have any strategy. Because first of all, this is a new house. And I don’t know the people here. So, if I sit here and make a strategy, then it’s not going to work inside. So, I am going with a very open mind. And I am going to be myself. The ‘happy’ me.”

The show brings people from different walks of life under one roof. Each contestant has a different reason for coming to the show, some do it for money, and some do it to get famous. How does it work out for Shilpa?

She said, “I am going to the show because this is my job. I am an actor. I am an actor as a professional. And ‘Bigg Boss’ is a show where they take people from all walks of life. So, if there is a need for an actor, then I am going to represent as an actor. And I am going to do my job.”

When the show host, Salman Khan gets angry, we can see how angry he gets. So, are you prepared for that?

She said, “Of course, if I do something wrong, then I would expect that I should be told. And I should be told that you are not doing it right. And I think Salman is a fabulous host. He is a very fair host. And I would expect that I should not give him a chance to shout at me. But if I do something wrong, then he has all the right to do that because this is his show and he has to do it.”

Sometimes in the ‘Bigg Boss’ house people do get physical and violent. It is a very physically, emotionally, and mentally challenging show. So, how prepared are you for that?

She responded in a heartbeat, “Well, I feel that if I can use all my life experiences and wisdom that I have gained over time, then I will surely be a winner.”

The actress also told IANS that she is not taking anything that is my favourite inside the ‘Bigg Boss’ house.

“Everything is in my mind and heart,” she added.

The actress also congratulated veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty on being honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India’s highest award in the field of cinema.

She said, “I would like to congratulate Mithun Chakraborty. I think he deserves this.”

“He is one such actor in this industry who has done a lot for everyone. He has done a lot for me as well. Thank you, Dada. And congratulations,” she added.