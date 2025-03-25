Shilpa Shinde blasts hospital on Manoj Santoshi’s death: ‘They did dialysis on a dead man!’

TV actress Shilpa Shinde, known for her role in ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’ and as a winner of ‘Bigg Boss 11’, is furious over the circumstances surrounding writer Manoj Santoshi’s death. The actress, who had been financially supporting Santoshi’s treatment, has now accused the hospital of gross medical negligence.

Manoj Santoshi, the man behind the witty dialogues of ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’, had been battling liver cancer. His condition required a transplant, and Shilpa had been actively helping arrange funds for his treatment. However, the writer passed away on Monday, and Shilpa claims it was due to negligence at KIMS Hospital in Secunderabad.

Advertisement

Speaking to ‘Times Now’, she expressed her outrage, calling the hospital a “business to make money.” She alleged that even after Santoshi had passed away, the medical staff continued unnecessary procedures like dialysis.

Advertisement

“I’ll say this in simple words—it’s a disgusting business. Hospitals are a great way to make money. They were even performing dialysis on a dead man! This is pure negligence. I don’t know if the people at that hospital are doctors or barbers,” Shilpa fumed.

Shilpa Shinde was in Mumbai for work when she received what she thought was good news—an organ donor had been found for Santoshi. Overjoyed, she couldn’t sleep that night, relieved that things were finally looking up. Since she was managing the payments, she was prepared to deposit the required amount the next morning.

But at 6 AM, everything changed.

She got a call informing her that Manoj had slipped into a coma. The actress claims that crucial medical procedures were mismanaged the night before, leading to his rapid deterioration.

“Surgery ke liye jo bhi diya jata hai, wo raat ko hi band kar diya (The medication required for surgery was stopped the night before). Even the medicine for his liver leaked out. A nurse just said ‘Sorry,’ and I was like, ‘What sorry?’” Shilpa recounted.

When she rushed to the hospital, she was told that due to the liver complications, Manoj’s kidneys had also failed. Suspecting foul play, she confronted the doctors, questioning whether they were trying to harvest his organs.

“They were showing me they were doing dialysis, but I could clearly see he was no more. This is not just negligence; it’s theft. And I’m a living witness! It’s their bad luck that I am here, and I will speak up because this happens to so many people,” she stated.