Shilpa Shetty is all ready to shop for Christmas

As Boxing Day approaches, actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared her expert tips for making the most of the post-Christmas shopping frenzy.

On Thursday, the actress took to her Instagram account to share a video of herself, accompanied by a caption that reads, “Boxing Day is calling, and so is @bicestervillage. Every London trip means a must-visit here. Sharing some of my insider tips to help you make the most of it. Tis the season… Ready to shop, savor, and sparkle? Let’s do this!”

In the clip, the ‘Dhadkan’ actress could be heard saying, “I have just one question to ask you, are you ready for Boxing Day? I’m going to share amazing tips on how to master the art of shopping… this is the season to be shopping.”

Shilpa then demonstrates how to shop for Boxing Day.

For those unfamiliar, Boxing Day, celebrated on December 26th, falls the day after Christmas and marks the second day of Christmas. Historically, it was a day dedicated to giving gifts to the less fortunate, but over time, it has transformed into a major part of the Christmas season, with many people taking advantage of post-Christmas sales.

Originating in the United Kingdom, Boxing Day is now observed in several Commonwealth countries. While it traditionally coincides with Saint Stephen’s Day, the public holiday associated with Boxing Day may be observed on December 27th or 28th, ensuring it falls on a weekday.

Meanwhile, Shilpa has been making headlines due to her husband Raj Kundra’s ongoing legal troubles as he faces serious charges related to the production and distribution of pornographic content.

The Mumbai Police initiated an investigation following a complaint regarding the upload of pornographic videos on certain mobile platforms. Raj Kundra and his associates were accused of operating an app named “HotShots,” which allegedly hosted explicit content produced by his company.