Shekhar Kapur shares moment of AR Rahman and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical fusion

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur recently took a trip down memory lane, sharing a rare snapshot that captures a truly historic moment in music — the coming together of two giants, A.R. Rahman and Andrew Lloyd Webber, playing side-by-side on the same piano.

The photo, posted on Kapur’s Instagram, was snapped at a celebratory party at Mumbai’s legendary Taj Mahal Hotel.

It marked the world announcement of ‘Bombay Dreams’, the groundbreaking Bollywood-inspired musical that made waves on London’s West End and later, Broadway in New York.

Shekhar Kapur, who played a key role in sparking this cultural crossover, reflected on the unpredictable nature of life and creativity in his heartfelt caption.

“Life has been one huge adventure,” he wrote. “But how does adventure happen unless you actively open yourself to the adventure of life? And to open yourself to adventure, you have to fight the greatest human failing of all: the addiction to certainty. The addiction to control.”

He revealed that ‘Bombay Dreams’ wasn’t initially planned as the theatrical phenomenon it became. Instead, it was born from a casual lunchtime conversation with Andrew Lloyd Webber.

What started as a spontaneous remark soon evolved into a full-fledged project that bridged the worlds of Bollywood music and Western theatre.

‘Bombay Dreams’ debuted in London’s West End in 2002, with music by A.R. Rahman, lyrics by Don Black, and a script by Meera Syal and Thomas Meehan. Andrew Lloyd Webber’s involvement lent the project his legendary musical theatre expertise. The show was a vibrant tribute to Bollywood’s colors, energy, and storytelling, and it ran successfully for two years before heading to Broadway in 2004.

“One chance remark,” he emphasized, “led to the first Bollywood musical ever on the West End and Broadway.”