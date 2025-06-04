“Zinta’s team won kya?” Salman Khan’s OG tweet is back and fans are loving it!

An old tweet from Salman Khan is having an unexpected second innings. The tweet, a simple “Zinta’s team won kya?” posted way back in 2014, has found fresh life on social media after Punjab Kings defeated Mumbai Indians to reach the IPL 2025 final. But it was Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) who had the last laugh on Tuesday night.

Zinta's team won kya ?
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 28, 2014

What started as a nostalgic meme moment quickly turned into a viral celebration online. The Punjab Kings’ official handle even jumped into the joke, responding with a photo of Salman Khan saying, “See you in the final, bhai.”

Fans took it as a lucky charm, flooding timelines with throwbacks, memes, and jokes, celebrating the franchise’s long-overdue entry into an IPL final.

But in a high-stakes finale at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, RCB crushed those fairy-tale hopes and wrote their own redemption story.

In a final that was as emotional as it was dramatic, Royal Challengers Bengaluru finally ended their 18-year-long wait for an IPL title. They edged out Punjab Kings by just six runs, clinging to victory in a tense contest that swung multiple times.

RCB batted first and posted a competitive total of 190/9 — a score slightly above the average IPL final total. With Motera known for favouring batters, Punjab Kings might have fancied their chances. But the pressure of the big stage, combined with a composed and disciplined bowling effort from Bengaluru, proved to be their undoing.

Chasing 191, Punjab Kings got off to a brisk start. Openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh came out swinging, smashing 43 runs in the first five overs. But just as they seemed to be settling in, Josh Hazlewood dismissed Priyansh with a sharp catch from Phil Salt in the deep, tilting the momentum.

RCB’s bowlers tightened the screws from there. Krunal Pandya struck twice, removing the dangerous Prabhsimran and Punjab skipper Shreyas Iyer for just 1 run. The middle order began to crumble.

Australian batter Josh Inglis stepped up with a gritty cameo, injecting hope with some clean hitting. But just when Punjab looked like they might claw their way back into the game, Krunal returned with a tight spell of 2 for 17 in four overs, choking the run flow and sinking Punjab’s dreams.

Shashank Singh fought valiantly with a late 61, but the required rate kept climbing, and RCB held their nerve to cross the finish line, finally becoming IPL champions.

While Salman Khan’s tweet (Zinta’s team won kya?) didn’t bring the title home, it definitely gave fans one more reason to smile in a season packed with drama, nostalgia, and redemption.