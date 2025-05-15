Shekhar Kapur reminisces about chaotic charm of old-fashioned train travel

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur took to social media to share a heartfelt reflection on the lost charm of old-fashioned train travel.

Reminiscing about the chaotic yet joyful family journeys of his childhood—from last-minute dashes to catch the train to the familiar sounds of the station whistle—Kapur painted a vivid picture of a time when travel was as much about the adventure as the destination.

On Thursday, Shekhar took to his Instagram handle and posted a photo of people at a bustling train station. Along with the image, he reflected on the chaotic yet cherished memories of old-fashioned train travel, capturing the magic and madness of family journeys from his childhood.

Kapur wrote, “Travelling today..it’s all about efficiency. Efficiency and Security. About minutes and seconds to spare. About taking your computers and Electronics out and repacking them. Making sure you’ve not forgotten anything. I have. Often. What happened ? Travel used to be so much fun! Especially train travel. Remember? Those family holidays? Where your father was always late to the train station. ( mine was) .. your Granmother insisting on carrying those jars of pickle just in case ..”

“Stuffing your ‘Hold All’s’ ( remember them? Beddings rolled up with all your clothes and toiletries inside.. the arguing with Coolies .. the grabbing for your seats before someone else’s took them .. arguing with the guard because he gave your booked seats to someone else .. and your dad has still not arrived ..”

“The Guard blows his whistle .. And the noise .. the din .. families desperately saying last minute goodbyes.. luggage being stuffed through windows .. the whistle blows again .. the train chugs a little .. the wheels desperately strain to move .. slipping a little .. your Dad has still has not arrived .. you break out into tears .. your mom trying to calm you down..”

And then the train does not move. False Alarm .. A sudden silence all over the station .. all goodbyyes have been said .. the station is awkwardly silent .. nothing more to say .. why does the train not move ? My Dad arrives .. smiling as if nothing was wrong .. it was completely normal .. The guards whistle goes again .. the station erupts .. all that was not said earlier is said again .. the wheels move and strain the train moves .. people screaming goodbye all over again..” the filmmaker added.

Shekhar Kapur concluded the post by recalling the thrilling and chaotic moments that marked the start of train journeys in the past.

He also reminisces about the excitement of running alongside a moving train, daring to be the last one to jump aboard before the platform ended — a wild and unforgettable experience that added a sense of adventure to travel. His closing line, mentioning the air hostess asking him to switch off his phone, signals that he’s shared these memories while on a flight.