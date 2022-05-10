Shehnaaz Gill talks about life after Big Boss

An established name in the Punjabi entertainment industry, Gill became a sensation and a national in-house name after her journey on Bigg Boss. When asked how things have changed since that show, ”I think I’am the same. Purity toh same hi hai but I’ve improved a lot in terms of my knowledge and how I can understand things better. Baki main tab bhi best thi, ab bhi best hoon.”

Shehnaaz Gill introduced herself as ‘Punjab ki Katrina Kaif’ when she was first seen on the reality show Bigg Boss 13 in 2019. Soon after the show ended, she earned an enormous fan following with numerous fan clubs rooting for her on social media. And the actor-singer doesn’t stumble a bit in saying, “Mene apni mehnat se kamaya hai yeh sab kuch.”

She adds, “Nothing has come to me easy or before time. I believe if something comes to you too soon, it goes away soon. I’m working hard and I’ll continue to do so because I want to earn more of this love.”

Gill visited Gurugram on May 7, to attend a campaign for the empowerment of girl children by Brahma Kumaris. She obliged the fan who had come to see her, with as many as 500 selfies and pictures. And before leaving, she made sure to ask everyone: “Happy? Satisfied?”

Mention how this is a rare quality in actors to be so patient, and Gill shares, "Only if my fans are satisfied, will I get satisfaction, because these are the people who support me day and night. So, those who love me, I have to love them back."