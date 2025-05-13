Shehnaaz Gill says her song ‘Noor’ is celebration of every woman’s strength and beauty

Actress Shehnaaz Gill, whose recently released track ‘Noor’ along with Harrdy Sandhu, has called the track, a celebration of every woman’s strength and beauty.

The actress told IANS, “Working with Harrdy on ‘Noor’ has been an absolute delight! He’s such a talented artist, and the energy on set was just incredible. This song is so much more than just a track; it’s a celebration of every woman’s strength and beauty. I’m also so grateful to UMGB for bringing us all together and creating this amazing platform”.

She further mentioned, “’Noor’ is truly special to me – it’s a message I deeply believe in, and I hope it inspires women everywhere to embrace their inner light and shine brightly. This is definitely one of the biggest and most meaningful projects I’ve been a part of, and I’m so excited for everyone to experience it”.

Earlier, it was learnt that during the initial stages of conception, Harrdy’s intent was to craft a composition that would genuinely encapsulate the indomitable essence and effulgent vitality of women across India, paying homage to their unwavering strength and intrinsic beauty.

The accompanying music video, featuring Harrdy and Shehnaaz, showcases the beauty of Indian women, accentuating their strength, resilience and unwavering spirit. Talking about Harrdy, his first song was Tequilla Shot, and he gained popularity with ‘Soch’ and ‘Joker’.

He made his acting debut in Yaaran Da Katchup. His song ‘Soch’ was remade for the 2016 Akshay Kumar film Airlift. His song ‘Naah’ was remade for the film Bala as ‘Naah Goriye’. It was in 2021, when he made his Hindi film debut with Ranveer Singh-starrer ‘83’ based on the 1983 Cricket World Cup winning squad of India.