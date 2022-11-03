Shefali Shah shares sweet memory on social media

Shefali Shah has been continuously running busy this year with back-to-back releases of her films and web series that made her own the year. Recently, When the actress bumped into her wardrobe, she found a bundle of memories of her clothes that are related to her sisterhood days and shared a very sweet message that is appealing to the mass audience while leaving a lesson to be learned.

While taking to her social media, Shefali shared pictures of her wardrobe with a note mentioning the memories attached to her clothes and the journey she had with her clothes. This has certainly come as a very relatable thing to her millions of fans when she mentioned about her ways of reusing old clothes, be it sharing with sisters or using the tees as a mop.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shefali Shah (@shefalishahofficial)

Moreover, some of the fan comments on this post by Shefali also expressed how they are glad to have seen the actress having the same closet memories as they have. Some of the comments read;

“This such an amazing post. Like few others mentioned I have also always wondered what celebs did with there clothes. I laughed so much knowing that you too convert tees to mops and hair bands. Many of my Kurtis become patch work quilts. And tees car wash rags. I am so so glad that you have made a post and I hope many people will be inspired by it. “

“Lovely to read this, reusing clothes is always better option then sending them to recycler plant. Personally loved your wisdom of using fridge as example. We have grown by sharing our clothes with cousins and sisters and our kido do the same with love and it’s really meant to be shared”

Apart from this, Shefali’s upcoming ‘Three of Us has made its place in the list of 25 films selected in the Indian Panorama 2022 at 53rd The International Film Festival of India (IFFI) to be held from November 20 to November 28, 2022, in Goa.

On the work front, after Shefali treated the audience with her much-awaited Delhi Crime 2, she is now winning love from the masses for her recently released Doctor G.