Shakira storms off stage after fan films up her dress

Global music sensation, Shakira, known for hits like ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ recently took to the stage in a Miami club to groove to her latest track. The Columbian singer was shaking a leg at the club to film a video as she danced to her latest release, ‘Soltera.’ However, things turned ugly and unpleasant when an unidentified man tried to film the songstress up her dress. Visibly disturbed, she warned the fan but as it continued, she stormed off the stage. The video of Shakira leaving the stage is going viral as fans are calling out the person filming her. Several users have shared the video expressing their anger over the sexual harassment the star had to face.

Shakira took the stage at the nightclub LIV Miami in Florida to dance to her song ‘Soltera’. She lit up the club as she flaunted her moves in a sequin dress. In the clip recorded by an audience member, which is going viral online, Shakira noticed a man filming up her dress. She then gestured for the person to stop filming her from such a low angle. As she continued to dance, she presumably noticed the man continuing to film under her dress and she stormed off the stage.

Since the video was posted, several fans have come to support the ‘Waka Waka’ hitmaker and have slammed the man. Social media users are sharing the video calling the man ‘creepy’ and ‘gross’ for sexually harassing the singer.

Shakira leaves the stage after people were filming under her dress whilst she was dancing to her new single. People are GROSS. pic.twitter.com/AxlBw6yFZL — FEIM (@FeimM_) September 15, 2024



Reacting to the video, an X user wrote, “This is a very shameful act. Is there any humanity left in these people?”. Another penned, “Shakira, the famous Shakira, can’t even dance on her own song without getting sexually harassed and look at the caption, people were filming… Men are gross, they ruin everything good!!” Another user noted, “Whoever was filming should be arrested for sexual assault.” Meanwhile, several others have called out the pathetic behaviour and iterated that, artists also deserve some respect and privacy.

In March, Shakira released her 12th studio album, ‘Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran’ (Women Don’t Cry Anymore). This is her first album release in seven years. Meanwhile, Shakira and former Spanish footballer Gerard Piqué announced their separation in June 2022. The duo dated for around 11 years until their split in 2022. The separation attracted massive public scrutiny and rumours also circulated that the footballer cheated on her. Talking about the split with Rolling Stone, Shakira compared her heartbreak to the physical pain of being “stabbed in the chest.”