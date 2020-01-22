After the shooting of Jersey was interrupted with Shahid Kapoor’s injury in January, the Kabir Singh actor returned home to Mumbai.

The actor has now recovered and resumed shooting for the upcoming film.

Shahid shared the update through his Instagram stories where he wrote, “heading back to shoot for #jersey,” in one while in another, he wrote, “Thank you for all your wishes. The torn lip is still a bit raw but doesnt show much now…”

In the photograph, Shahid is seen seated in the back seat of a car with jackets and sunglasses.

Jersey is a Hindi remake of a Telugu film of the same name.

The film went on floors in December last year in Chandigarh and the first schedule wrapped up before New Year’s Eve.

As the team of Jersey returned to the city for the second schedule, Shahid got hit by a leather ball in the face while shooting some portions on the cricket field.

While Mrunal Thakur has been roped in to play the female lead, Shahid’s father, Pankaj Kapoor will also feature in the film.

Jersey follows thirty-six years old cricketer who stopped his cricketing career ten years ago, now aiming to play for the Indian team.

Directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, the upcoming sports film is slated to release on 28 August 2020.