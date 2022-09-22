Shaan brings a peppy dance song ‘Kadam Talay Ke’ to double up Puja spirit

As the clock of festivity started ticking to usher in Ma Durga, here comes a pre- Puja surprise to keep you on your toes. Renowned singer- composer Shaan brings you an amorous dance song titled ‘Kadam Tolay Ke’ to add up the festive spirit.

Composed by Shaan, the song is sung as a duet by Shaan and June Banerjee. Rajib Chakraborty cleverly injected the lyrics. The foot tapping number features Shaan along with actress Trina Saha in the video.

The song has been shot at the whimsical Burdwan Rajbari, Kolkata and the team announced the song there itself on Wednesday in the presence of Shaan and Trina Saha. The energetic song with crazy dance moves of the duo on catchy beats is sure to steal the show this festive season.

Enthusiastic about his new song, singer-composer Shaan shared, “I really wanted to make a song before Durga Puja keeping in mind the festive vibes. We mostly get to hear devotional or agomoni songs in Puja, but I thought of making it a bit different to boost our mood with a refreshing fun-filled track. The song has pulsating live rhythms and an addictive chorus to perfectly add to the festive playlist for the youths. It’s high on entertainment quotient.”

Actress Trina Saha was caught in a happy mood and said, “I am super excited for the song. Shaan da’s birthday is also coming so it doubles up the puja celebration.”

The song is directed and produced by Shakya Roy Choudhury, choreographed by Pratim Roy and Apratim Dutta took the charge of cinematography. The music video will be releasing on September 26 and will be available on all leading streaming platforms.