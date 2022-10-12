Sequel of ‘The Test’ to be Release on OTT Platform in 2023

‘The Test’ series is Australia’s biggest sports documentary and will release its second season in early 2023. The documentary is a behind-the-scenes look at the Australian men’s cricket team as they strive to be the best team in the world in the face of dramatic leadership changes.

Richard Ostroff, head of broadcast & production at Cricket Australia, said “After the success of Season One, we knew the bar was set high. Audiences across the country and around the world have shown they are gripped by the inner-sanctum access and machinations of Australia’s most loved sporting team. Throughout the ups and downs of the last 12 months, the players demonstrated outstanding leadership and devotion to doing our country proud.”

Co-directors Sheldon Wynne and Adrian Brown added, “We are very proud to again be given unique access to produce another behind-the-scenes documentary series about the Australian cricket team. The players have given us access not only to their professional lives, but also their personal lives and we are excited to share their stories with an international audience.”

‘The Test Season Two’ will be available exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. The show is produced by Cricket Australia, Whooshka Media, and Amazon Studios.