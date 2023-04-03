Selena Gomez steals the show at Taylor Swift’s Eras tour

Singer Selena Gomez had a blast at bff Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour stop in Arlington, Texas.

Selena attended the musical gala with her younger sister Gracie Elliot Teefey. Several images and videos from the event went viral in which the sisters are seen singing and dancing.

Gomez also took to Instagram and showered love on her bestie.

“Thank you bestie for having me and my sissy transport into your mystical, euphoric and special world. Proud to know you! love you forever and always,” she wrote.

One clip showed Gomez seemingly getting emotional while she smiled and applauded in cadence with the thousands of other fans who showed up to support Swift.

Gomez appeared to get emotional while applauding her friend.

Swift and Gomez have been best friends ever since they met in 2008 while Gomez was dating Nick Jonas and Swift was seeing his brother Joe Jonas, Page Six reported.

The two have since shared several milestones together, with Gomez recently calling Swift her “only [real] friend in the industry.”

I never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities. My only friend in the industry really is Taylor [Swift], so I remember feeling like I didn’t belong,” Gomez said in a November 2022 interview with Rolling Stone.

Gomez even came to Swift’s defense after a resurfaced video of Hailey Bieber gagging upon hearing Swift’s name during a public appearance went viral. “So sorry, my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game,” she commented in February.