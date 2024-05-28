Seerat Kapoor stars in ‘Manamey’: Release date announced

Excitement is brewing as the much-awaited film “Manamey” has officially set its release date for June 7th. This movie is shaping up to be a delightful mix of love, friendship, and redemption, supported by a star-studded cast and captivating music. Seerat Kapoor, known for her magnetic presence and versatile performances, is ready to surprise her fans with a special guest appearance in “Manamey.”

Directed by Sriram Adittya, the film stars Sharwanand and Kriti Shetty. Kapoor’s role is expected to add an extra layer of charm to the movie, as she continues to solidify her status as one of the leading actresses in the Telugu film industry.

Adding to the excitement, the filmmakers have planned to release a duet song choreographed by the acclaimed Raju Sundaram. This collaboration marks a reunion after ten years, promising to light up the silver screen with its vibrant energy.

The year 2024 is proving to be a significant one for Seerat Kapoor. Fresh off the success of her recent hits on platforms like Hotstar and Aha, with blockbusters such as “Save the Tigers 2” and “Bhamakalapam 2,” Kapoor’s career is on a remarkable trajectory.

Fans of Kapoor and Sharwanand will recall their previous collaboration in the hit film “Run Raja Run,” directed by Sujeeth. Their chemistry left a lasting impression, sparking discussions about a potential sequel. Their reunion in “Manamey” is expected to bring a wave of nostalgia while presenting a fresh take on their dynamic partnership. The filmmakers have cleverly leveraged the duo’s undeniable on-screen chemistry to appeal to both their individual and shared fan bases.

Reflecting on her journey into the South Indian film industry, Kapoor reminisced about her debut in “Run Raja Run” and how the opportunity came about naturally through her commitment to her craft. Since then, she has starred alongside industry veterans like Ravi Teja and Nagarjuna in notable films such as “Touch Chesi Chudu,” “Raju Gari Gadhi 2,” “Tiger,” “Okka Kshanam,” “Krishna and His Leela,” and “Maa Vintha Gaadha Vinuma.”

Fans are eagerly anticipating seeing Seerat Kapoor back in her element with Sharwanand in “Manamey.” The duet song, in particular, is expected to offer a heartwarming experience with stunning visuals. The filmmakers are excited to showcase the palpable chemistry between Kapoor and Sharwanand, ensuring that the wait has been well worth it.

Get ready for an unforgettable cinematic experience as “Manamey” hits theaters on June 7th!