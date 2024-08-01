‘Newtopia’: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Park Jung Min star in zombie thriller

BLACKPINK sensation is set to star alongside Park Jung Min, known for his roles in ‘Hellbound,’ ‘Deliver Us from Evil’ and smugglers in a thrilling drama set against a zombie apocalypse in downtown Seoul. Poised to stream on local platform Coupang Play, the makers have dropped tantalizing snippets from the gripping show. The upcoming drama has been co-written by the Oscar-winning writer Han Ji Won who penned ‘Parasite.’ Adapted from Han Sang Woon’s novel ‘Influenza,’ ‘Newtopia’ is slated for a 2025 release and also stars Kim Joon Han.

Following the news of Jisoo’s casting, the BLACKPINK fandom, who call themselves BLINKS have been brimming with anticipation as they speculate the plotline that is being developed by ace writers.

On August 1, the streaming platform, Coupang Play officially announced the star-studded cast of its 2025 series ‘Newtopia’ in a press release. The platform also unveiled glimpses from the sets featuring Jisoo and Jung Min in fresh looks. The drama is set against a viral outbreak that transforms infected individuals into zombies. The lead actors will portray lovers navigating the outbreak as they desperately search for each other.

Park Jung-min, plays the leading man who initially encounters the zombie outbreak during his mandatory military service. His girlfriend, Kang Young Ju, (played by Jisoo) is an engineer with a new job who is waiting for his release. Separately, they navigate the city and fight off zombie attacks as they try to reunite.

The slated drama, ‘Newtopia’ is being helmed by Yoon Sung-Hyun, who previously directed hit crime thrillers and dramas like ‘Time to Hunt,’ ‘Bleak Night’ and ‘Jury.’ Joining the team as script writers are ‘A Shop for Killers’ writer Ji Ho Jin in collaboration with ‘Han Ji Won’ who previously worked on penning the Oscar-winning film ‘Parasite’ and ‘Okja.’

Previously, on the acting front, Jisoo appeared in multiple cameos in several K-dramas while taking up a major role in the 2020 period action-comedy series “Snowdrop.” The K-pop idol also had a minor role in “Dr Cheon and the Lost Talisman” and is reported to be associated with “Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint,” a multi-part film adaptation of a popular webtoon.