Sayani Gupta urges safety reforms after Hema Committee Report

The film industry is once again in the spotlight regarding workplace safety, following the recent release of the Justice Hema Committee report. Actor Sayani Gupta expressed her concerns about the alarming state of safety in the industry while attending the IIFA 2024 event.

Gupta emphasized the urgent need for stricter regulations in the film industry. “Our safety is really debatable right now and constantly compromised,” she stated, highlighting a pervasive issue that many industry professionals face.

She believes that without a safe working environment, the very essence of societal progress lags back. “If you can’t make your workplace safe, then what are you even doing in society?” she questioned.

Her comments come in the wake of a troubling report detailing harassment and mistreatment of women in the Malayalam film sector. The Justice Hema Committee, formed by the Kerala government in 2017, investigated the systemic issues women face in the industry.

This comprehensive report, spanning 235 pages, outlines disturbing testimonies of exploitation and abuse. It reveals that a small group of male producers, directors, and actors—about 10 to 15 individuals—dominate the industry, creating a toxic environment for women.

In her conversation, Sayani Gupta highlighted that the responsibility for change does not rest solely on women but requires the involvement of everyone.

“It has to stop. It should have stopped years ago. We should do everything in our power, not just as women, but men and every single person in society,” she stressed.

To enhance safety, Gupta called for more effective implementation of existing guidelines, specifically those outlined in the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Act.

“There are many guidelines of POSH, which should come to regulation in a more systematic way. There has to be accountability,” she asserted. Gupta believes that establishing clear channels for accountability will encourage better adherence to safety protocols and ensure that those who violate them face consequences.

The Justice Hema Committee report has become a catalyst for discussion about the challenges faced by women in the Malayalam film industry, particularly the prevalence of harassment. Despite being submitted to the Kerala government in December 2019, the report was only made public last month, sparking outrage and calls for immediate action. In response, the Kerala government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to delve into the issues and ensure that women’s voices do not go to vacuum.