Saurabh Shukla delves into the diverse perceptions of truth in his play ‘Barff’

Nestled in the picturesque valleys of Kashmir, ‘Barff’, a play prompts deep introspection about one’s convictions. The play is produced by Ashwin Gidwani, directed, written and played by renowned actor Saurabh Shukla. It was performed at the Kamani Auditorium, on 16th and 17th September.

Presented by Felicity Theatre, Barff is centered around the concept of truth and explores how truths are often molded by long-standing beliefs. The title itself, “Barff,” alludes to the dual nature of ice, solid and liquid, subject to individual perception.

Portrayed by Saurabh Shukla in the role of a doctor, the narrative draws him toward a secluded couple dwelling in the heart of the valleys.

Saurabh Shukla recounted the origination of Barff, revealing that he initially envisioned a village near Mumbai as the backdrop. “It was during a shoot in Kashmir that I realized this should be the essence of Barff,” Shukla disclosed.

The play boasted impeccable staging. The lighting and set design vividly mirrored the rugged terrain of Kashmir, with shifting illuminations synchronized to the cadence of thunderstorms and snowfall, enhancing the thematic resonance.

Sunil Palwal and Anchal Chauhan skillfully embody the couple; Kumar’s humor and Anchal’s sharp wit evoked genuine laughter from the audience. The venue reverberated with applause, laughter, and cheers, yet beneath the surface, viewers found themselves pondering the fundamental essence of truth: belief.

A two-hour journey, the play immerses the audience in the vibrant tapestry of Kashmir, providing a glimpse into its way of life. With elements of drama and comedy, it offers a comprehensive theatrical experience.