Naseeruddin Shah lends support to Diljit Dosanjh amid ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ row

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has thrown his weight behind Diljit Dosanjh as the singer-actor faces backlash over his latest film ‘Sardaar Ji 3’, which stars Pakistani actress Hania Amir.

The film, which released overseas on June 27 but hasn’t seen an Indian release, has become the centre of controversy for its cross-border casting.

Taking to Facebook, Naseeruddin Shah made a rare but pointed statement on Monday, condemning the criticism at Diljit. He didn’t mince words as he hit out at what he referred to as the “dirty tricks department” of a political party, implying that the outrage had less to do with cinema and more to do with stoking political agendas.

“I STAND FIRMLY WITH DILJIT,” Shah wrote in all caps, leaving no room for ambiguity. “The dirty tricks deptt of Jumla Party has been awaiting a chance to attack him. They think they’ve got it at last.”

According to Shah, the criticism is not rational, not only because Diljit didn’t have control over the casting but also because this kind of outrage only deepens divides between people on both sides of the India-Pakistan border.

“He was not responsible for the casting of the film, the director was,” Shah added. “But no one knows who he is whereas Diljit is known the world over, and he agreed to the cast because his mind is not poisoned.”

The 73-year-old actor, known for speaking his mind, highlighted the larger problem: the effort to curtail cultural and personal exchanges between India and Pakistan. “What these goons want is to put an end to personal interaction between the people of India and Pakistan,” he said. “I have close relatives and some dear friends there and no one can stop me from meeting them or sending them love whenever I feel like it.”

Shah didn’t hold back from taking a jibe at those who often suggest people with such views “go to Pakistan.” His comeback? “GO TO KAILASA,” he wrote.

While ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ stars fan favourites like Diljit and Neeru Bajwa, the addition of Hania Amir to the cast seems to have triggered nationalistic outrage. The film has managed to premiere internationally, but its absence from Indian cinemas has only fuelled further discussion.