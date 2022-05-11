Sarika Reveals She ‘Ran Out Of Money’ During Covid-19 Lockdown

Actor Sarika has opened up on taking a break of five years in her career, revealing that initially, she wanted it to be only for a year. In a new interview, she said that the break got extended due to the Covid-19 pandemic during which she worked in theatres. The actor revealed that during the pandemic-induced lockdown she ran out of money and working in theatres fetched her less than ₹3,000.

The 61-year-old actress is all set for her comeback with Modern Love: Mumbai after a gap of five years. She ventured into acting in 1986, when she and her former husband, actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan became parents to daughter Shruti Haasan. Later, she made a comeback in the mid-2000s with films like Bheja Fry, Manorama Six Feet Under, and Parzania.

In an interview with Media Sarika said, “I just thought I was wasting life in a way if you look at it. You wake up every morning, (things) don’t happen, you go to sleep. So I just decided to take one year’s break and not do any work. Go away and do something totally different.” She said she started doing theatres, “That was so brilliant that one year turned into five years. So I was just happy doing all that.”