‘Sardaar Ji 3’ teaser: Diljit Dosanjh returns as the funniest ghostbuster yet

Diljit Dosanjh is back to tickle the funny bone of his fans, and this time he’s returning as everyone’s favourite ghostbuster in ‘Sardaar Ji 3’, and the teaser for the much-anticipated Punjabi horror-comedy recently dropped. It has sparked excitement among audiences who have loved the franchise since its debut.

Directed by Amar Hundal, ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ is going to release on June 27 and promises a rollercoaster ride packed with humour, quirky ghost-hunting adventures, and thrilling action sequences.

The film not only brings back Dosanjh in his signature ghostbuster avatar but also features an impressive ensemble cast including Neeru Bajwa, Manav Vij, Gulshan Grover, Jasmin Bajwa, and Sapna Pabbi.

‘Sardaar ji 3’ teaser, shared by Dosanjh on Instagram, gives a quick glimpse into the madness that awaits. It opens in a haunted castle in the United Kingdom, where a team of heavily armed soldiers attempts to confront an unseen spirit. But their efforts fall flat in mere seconds, leaving the mansion’s owner desperate for help.

That’s when Dosanjh’s ghost-hunting hero steps in.

What follows is a delightful mix of comedy and chaos. One particularly funny moment shows Dosanjh’s character engaging in an amusing negotiation with the witches in his home, who nonchalantly ask for a medical kit, a makeup box, and other bizarre items before they agree to help him.

The teaser closes on a humorous note with Dosanjh challenging the ghost, not for scaring people, but because the ghost disrespected him by skipping the respectful “Ji” when calling him “Sardaar.”

The ‘Sardaar Ji’ franchise holds a special place in Punjabi cinema. The original film, released in 2015 and directed by Rohit Jugraj, was a massive hit and broke box office records at the time. It introduced Punjabi audiences to the fresh concept of a ghost-hunting hero wrapped in a comedic narrative.

The sequel, ‘Sardaar Ji 2’, also directorial of Jugraj, hit theatres in 2016 and equally received love for its humour and fantasy-driven storyline.

Now, nearly eight years later, Dosanjh is ready to revive the franchise with ‘Sardaar Ji 3’, bringing a new storyline, a fresh directorial vision under Amar Hundal.