‘Sardaar Ji 3’ producer Gunbir Singh Sidhu reveals 40% revenue loss after India pullout

What Gunbir Singh Sidhu says: The makers of ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ are reeling under heavy financial loss after deciding to skip the film’s release in India. The move, taken in the wake of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, has not only impacted revenue but also sparked a storm of backlash, much of it directed at actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh and his co-star, Pakistani actor Hania Amir.

In the days following the trailer release, social media lit up with criticism over Diljit sharing screen space with a Pakistani artist at a time when emotions were still raw post-attack. Several film bodies in India even demanded a ban on the film.

Advertisement

But according to the film’s producer Gunbir Singh Sidhu, the outrage may be missing context. In an interview with NDTV, he clarified that ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ was shot in the UK back in February, long before the tensions between India and Pakistan escalated.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

“There was no advisory, no directive, no indication of such a situation back then,” Sidhu explained. “We didn’t violate any law or sentiment at the time of filming.”

However, the mood changed dramatically after the attack in Pahalgam. Out of respect for public sentiment and the national mood, the team behind ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ decided not to release the film in Indian theatres.

That decision came with a steep price tag.

“Our last film ‘Jatt & Juliet 3’ crossed ₹100 crore globally, and 40% of that business came from India,” Gunbir shared. “This time, by staying away from an Indian release, we’ve automatically lost that 40% chunk. That’s ₹40 crore in business, gone.”

While Diljit himself hasn’t made a detailed statement since the controversy erupted, fans have been vocal. Some supported the team’s decision to withhold the release as a mark of solidarity, while others questioned why a Pakistani actor was there at all, especially given the strained relationship between the two countries.

Gunbir addressed this too, particularly the criticism of Hania Amir and fellow Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, who were both seen condemning India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’ on social media.

“I believe they should not have made those statements,” he said. “It hit below the belt, and it certainly wasn’t right. But I won’t comment further.”

Despite the storm, ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ continues to release internationally, where it still finds a sizable Punjabi-speaking audience. But for fans in India, the film remains inaccessible for now, and for the producers, the financial toll is real.