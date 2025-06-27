FWICE urges Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh to halt ‘Border 2’ NDA shoot over Diljit Dosanjh row

Diljit Dosanjh row: The upcoming war film ‘Border 2’ has hit turbulent waters long before its release, as the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has formally asked Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah to revoke the filming permissions granted to the movie’s makers for shooting at the National Defence Academy (NDA) campus in Pune.

This comes after lead actor Diljit Dosanjh’s collaboration with Pakistani actress Hania Amir in the film ‘Sardaar Ji 3’, which has sparked significant outrage in India, particularly in light of strained India-Pakistan relations and recent terror attacks.

‘Sardaar Ji 3’ has not gone down well with several industry and public voices in India, especially following the deadly terror attack on Indian soldiers in Pahalgam on April 22.

FWICE sees this association of Diljit Dosanjh with a Pakistani artist as deeply insensitive, even calling it “a disrespect to Indian sentiments.”

Amid this growing backlash, the makers of ‘Border 2’ recently announced that the film has entered its third shooting schedule, currently underway at the NDA campus. This sparked immediate concern from FWICE, who view the NDA as a sacred symbol of India’s defence establishment, one that should not link with a film featuring an actor currently under industry boycott.

In a detailed letter to the Union Ministers, FWICE urged the government to reconsider allowing ‘Border 2’ to use the NDA as a filming location.

“The NDA, being a national symbol of military training and sacrifice, must not be a backdrop for a film involving an actor who is currently under public and professional boycott,” the letter reads.

The federation further stated that allowing a film starring Diljit Dosanjh to shoot at a prestigious defence site “undermines the spirit of national unity” and could be compromising the emotional integrity of defence personnel and their families.

They didn’t stop there. FWICE has also officially issued a “Non-Cooperation Directive” against Diljit, asking all members of its affiliated film bodies to distance themselves from him professionally.

“All associations affiliated with FWICE and their members are instructed not to cooperate with you on any current or future projects,” the letter noted.

FWICE has also demanded an unconditional public apology from Dosanjh, accusing him of placing personal ambition above national loyalty. “As an Indian, your first responsibility is towards your country. You have failed in that regard,” the letter stated.

‘Border 2’, a sequel to JP Dutta’s much-loved 1997 war epic ‘Border’, boasts a star-studded cast including Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan. The film is a production of Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, with direction by Anurag Singh.