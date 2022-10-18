Sara starts shoot for 3rd project, calls it ‘Chaka Chak’ moment

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is on fire as the actress has shot for two films already which are Gaslight and an untitled film with Vicky Kaushal and has started shooting for her 3rd film ‘ Ae Watan Mere Watan’.

The actress who has basked in the success of the song Chaka Chak and her film Atrangi Re, recently revealed her Chaka Chak moment of the year which is finishing the shoot for two films and starting the shoot for another one. The actress said “Finishing shooting two films has been Chaka Chak, since two years of silence of it was there since the lockdown”

Check out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Spice (@spicesocial)

Recently, actress Sara Ali Khan and IAS officer turned actor, Abhishek Singh joined hands to provide support to young girls who fall victim to non consensual media sharing. The duo went to interact with young girls at Miranda House College in New Delhi. In the event, Sara Ali Khan raised her voice and empowered young women to not be ashamed when their private intimate pictures are out on the web without their consent. She promised to create a safer space for women and asked them to find ‘No Shame’ in it.

Meanwhile, on the film front, the actress was spotted shooting for ‘Gaslight’ with Vikrant Massey. Sara Ali Khan has wrapped up major portions of two films and is all set to start with the third film, which is yet to be announced.