Sara Evans opens up about ‘Dancing with the Stars’ exit during divorce

Country music star Sara Evans recently opened up about a challenging chapter in her life that forced her to step away from the spotlight. In a heartfelt discussion on her podcast “Diving in Deep,” the 53-year-old artist reflected on her decision to leave the hit TV show “Dancing with the Stars” back in 2006 amidst her divorce from husband Craig Schelske.

Recalling those tumultuous times, Evans described the period as “really, really horrific,” noting that her participation in the third season of the popular dance competition coincided with the breakdown of her marriage. She revealed that the strain of the divorce, which had begun six months prior to her joining the show, took a toll on her emotional well-being.

Despite her commitment to the show, Evans struggled with balancing her professional responsibilities with the demands of her personal life. She detailed the challenges of being away from her children, who stayed with her in Beverly Hills during filming while Schelske remained in Oregon. According to Evans, her ex-husband’s behavior added further stress, as he allegedly attempted to undermine her parenting abilities while seeking his own share of the limelight.

The grueling schedule of “Dancing with the Stars,” coupled with the strain of her failing marriage, pushed Evans to her limits. She recounted tearful moments backstage, as well as the difficult decision to file for divorce following a troubling incident involving Schelske during a dinner outing.

Evans ultimately made the difficult choice to withdraw from the show, citing the well-being of her children as her primary concern. Despite contractual obligations, she was granted an exception to leave the competition after agreeing to explain her departure in an interview.

Looking back, Evans expressed gratitude for prioritizing her family during such a challenging time. In 2008, she found love again and tied the knot with radio personality Jay Barker.

Through her candid reflections, Sara Evans offers a glimpse into the personal struggles behind the glitz and glamour of fame, reminding us of the importance of prioritizing what truly matters in life.