Sara Ali shares BTS from her ‘Shoot Day’ with director Punit & Collin

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan keeps her fans updated on the day-to-day happenings of her life – from on-set shoot days to fitness videos. The actress now took to her social media to share a fun BTS image from her shoot diaries with directors Collin D’Culha and Punit Malhotra, which has increased her fan’s excitement about what’s coming next.

In the picture, Sara has donned a latex co-ord set, paired with a blue jacket. She poses in front of the camera with the directors, hinting at a fun collaboration coming up.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara will be next seen in producer Dinesh Vijan and director Laxman Utekar’s next yet-to-be-titled film alongside Vicky KaushalApart from that she also has ‘Gaslight’ with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh.