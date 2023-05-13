Kareena Kapoor wishes ‘Gori Tere Pyaar Mein’ director Punit Malhotra on birthday

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan dropped a sweet birthday wish for the director of ‘Gori Tere Pyaar Mein’ Punit Malhotra, who turned 30 today.

Kareena took to Instagram story and shared a mirror selfie with the filmmaker.

Sharing the picture, “Janamdin Mubarak ho Sir ji.”

Further extending the birthday wish, the director Farah Khan Kunder wished the director with a special post.

She shared a video of Punit from a flight where he can be seen fun with photographer Avinash Gowariker.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “Don’t u think u should behave ur age .. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO YOU @punitdmalhotra .. its good @avigowariker is so used to these antics that he barely reacted..”

Farah also shared a selfie with the birthday boy and wrote, “My boy!! Lov u @punitdmalhotra happy 30th birthday.”

He has directed Karan Johar’s production ‘Student of the Year 2’ which marked the Bollywood debut of actors Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria.

The film was released in 2019 and failed to impress the audience.

Punit also helmed Imran Khan, Sonam Kapoor’s romantic comedy film ‘I Hate Luv Storys’.

Meanwhile, Kareena on the work front is currently shooting for ‘The Crew’, which also stars Kriti Sanon, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh.

As per a statement, ‘The Crew’ is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. Three women, work and hustle to make it in life. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

Apart from ‘The Crew’, Kareena will be next seen in director Sujoy Ghosh’s thriller which is based on the book ‘The Devotion of Suspect X’. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Apart from that, she also has director Hansal Mehta’s next untitled film.