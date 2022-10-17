Sara Ali Khan promises to create safe space for girls with ‘No Shame’ campaign

Sara Ali Khan and IAS officer turned actor, Abhishek Singh joined hands to support young girls who fall victim to non-consensual media sharing. The duo went to interact with young girls at Miranda House College in New Delhi.

In the event, Sara Ali Khan raised her voice and empowered young women not to be ashamed when their private intimate pictures are out on the web without their consent.

She promised to create a safer space for women and asked them to find ‘No Shame’ in it. She said “Don’t be ashamed and don’t be guilty of something that is not your fault. I agree with that 100 percent. Men need to be spoken to, men need to be treated, there will be social and legal recluse taken towards them”.

She also added, “But I think as a starting step, as a woman, we also have power. If we come together, once we have at least gone through something or even before, we can create a safe space. This is what I believe”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara is now working on Dharma Productions’ ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’, where she will be seen playing the character of freedom fighter Usha Mehta. This is her 3rd project of the year. Apart from this, the actress will also be seen in Maddock Films’ untitled next opposite Vicky Kaushal and ‘Gaslight’ opposite Vikrant Massey.