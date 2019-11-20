Sanya Malhotra of Dangal fame has begun shooting for her next film titled Pagglait.

After wrapping up the shoot for her upcoming feature Shakuntala Devi-Human Computer, Sanya began work on her next.

She shared pictures from the pooja ceremony on her official Instagram handle.

Pagglait is being helmed by Umesh Bist, who wrote the script of the 2015 feature Hero along with Nikkhil Advani.

The film is being produced by Guneet Monga and Sikhya Entertainment.

In Shakuntala Devi, Sanya will be seen sharing screen space with Vidya Balan.

She will be playing the role of her daughter in the film.

The 27-year-old has also been roped in to star in Anurag Basu’s untitled film alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Bachchan, and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Sanya made her debut in Aamir Khan’s 2016 film Dangal and starred in a number of acclaimed films like Pataakha, Badhaai Ho and Photograph.

She had also recently lent her voice to Tessa Thompson’s character in the Hindi version of Men in Black: International.