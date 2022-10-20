Sanjay Dutt turns ‘Case Toh Banta Hai’ episode into a ‘Swag Room’

‘Case Toh Banta Hai’ has turned into a ‘Swag Room’, and all credits go to the newest celebrity guest, Sanjay Dutt. Yes! Everyone’s beloved Sanju Baba has entered the court of comedy to tackle some Atrangi Ilzaams.

Known for his unmatchable swag, Sanjay Dutt had a burst of rib-tickling laughter when Janta Ka Lawyer Riteish Deshmukh cheekily asked him about his girlfriends, “308 girlfriends, saal mein 365 days hote hai, toh 57 matlab… Sunday off tha kya?”. The fun doesn’t stop there as the comedy courtroom also witnessed Sanjay Dutt meeting comedian Sanket Bhosale as Sanju Baba, known for imitating the actor in the best possible way.

Case Toh Banta Hai is a one-of-a-kind weekly comedy show starring Riteish Deshmukh as a defense lawyer and Varun Sharma as a public prosecutor. Social media sensation Kusha Kapila dons the judges’ robes to decide the fate of some of the biggest Bollywood celebrities, while comedians Paritosh Tripathi and Gopal Dutt, among others, amp up the entertainment quotient with their unique comedy.

The episode will air on Friday on amazon’s Ott platform.