Sandeepa Dhar reveals her fondness for her favourite Hrithik Roshan in an Instagram chat

In an Instagram interaction recently, Sandeepa Dhar revealed her admiration and fondness for Bollywood’s Greek God Hrithik Roshan when asked about her Bollywood favorite dancer.

Sandeepa Dhar is not only a remarkable actor with a long list of impressive performances to her credit but also a professional dancer. Trained in various forms of dance including Jazz and Bharatnatyam, Sandeepa took special training in Belly Dance, Contemporary, Kathak and Salsa for her shows Chhattis Aur Maina and Bisaat. Banking upon her love for dancer, in an Instagram chat with fans recently, Sandeepa was quizzed about her favourite dancer where she revealed her admiration for Hrithik Roshan.

Terming the ‘War’ actor as her “One and Only ❤️”, Sandeepa Dhar shared a glimpse from the song ‘Ghungaroo’ to answer the fan question.

Earlier in an interview, Sandeepa Dhar expressed the significance of dance in her life saying, ” For me dance has been my saviour. In times of negativity, sadness, anger, joy, ups and downs, and everything, it’s what has kept me sane. It has kept me balanced because music and movement are two things that scientifically also help you release a lot of hormones. A lot of sadness and negativity gets out of your body. You sweat it out basically. Sometimes, it can also help you come to terms with your own self and make you more aware of your own feelings.”

Last seen in B Praak’s music video ‘Ik Mili Mainu Apsara’, Sandeepa is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming show ‘Mai’, produced by Anushka Sharma’s Clean State Filmz, and will also be seen in filmmaker Imtiaz Ali’s yet-untitled upcoming web show, directed by ‘Laila Majnu’ director Sajid Ali and Archit, the show is written by Imtiaz.