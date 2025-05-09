Samay Raina opens up on fear, faith and his father in Jammu

Amid rising tensions at the border, India announced late Thursday night that it had successfully “neutralised” a wave of drone and missile attacks launched from across the border, targeting military installations in Jammu and Pathankot. The swift and decisive response by the Indian Armed Forces received praises across the country, including by comedian and content creator Samay Raina, who shared a deeply personal message on social media.

Raina, whose father currently resides in Jammu, posted an emotional account on Instagram, opening up about the fear he felt and the reassurance he received after speaking to his father.

“My father calls me one last time tonight from Jammu to say goodnight,” he wrote. “His voice, steady and calm, urges me to sleep and not worry—the Indian armed forces have everything under control.”

The comedian reflected on the quiet strength of his father’s words and the broader weight of such moments, especially for families with loved ones living close to the border or serving in uniform.

“I switch off the lights in my Mumbai home and walk to the window to draw the curtains. Outside my window, my neighbour’s lights still glow. I know little about him… I wonder if he too has family in Jammu or Pathankot—or maybe a father on the front lines,” he wrote.

Samay Raina ended the post with a heartfelt note of gratitude: “My utmost respect to the armed forces and their families for all the sacrifices they make for our safety. Goodnight. Jai Hind.”

In a follow-up story, he extended his thoughts to all those affected by the recent attacks, writing, “My prayers with everyone in Jammu. Sleep peacefully and believe in the Indian Army. Jai Hind.”

The defence establishment has since confirmed that the attempted strikes were intercepted and foiled, with no reported casualties. Security has heightened in the targeted regions as precautionary measures continue.