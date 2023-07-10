Salman Khan’s former girlfriend Somy Ali opens up about abuse by ‘huge star’

Former Bollywood actress Somy Ali has bravely opened up about the hardships she endured during her time in the film industry, shedding light on the abuse she suffered at the hands of a “huge star.” In a recent heartfelt post on social media, Somy Ali shared a poignant note, carefully avoiding naming the perpetrator directly. She expressed her determination to continue speaking out, despite potential backlash.

Somy Ali revealed that she has faced various forms of torture and abuse, while silently enduring humiliation and isolation. She acknowledged the power dynamics at play, as her abuser held significant influence over her career. In a surprising twist, Somy Ali mentioned that even a well-respected actor had referred to her abuser as a “pyara insaan” (lovely person). However, she acknowledged the actor’s predicament and maintained her unwavering stance against the abuse she endured.

The former actress also addressed the online trolling she regularly encounters, dismissing it with resilience. She urged individuals not to judge her based on speculations and cruel assumptions, emphasizing the need for empathy and understanding. Somy Ali appealed for an end to online bullying, not just for herself but for all those who suffer from it.

Advertisement

Although Somy Ali did not directly name anyone in her caption, she included hashtags such as Salman Khan, Harvey Weinstein, and Jiah Khan. It is worth mentioning that Somy Ali and Salman Khan were romantically involved in the past, and their tumultuous relationship has been widely reported. Additionally, the tragic death of actress Jiah Khan in 2013 has been a significant topic of discussion. Harvey Weinstein, a Hollywood producer, is a convicted sex offender facing multiple allegations of sexual harassment.

In a previous interview with Zoom TV, Somy Ali shared insights into her relationship with superstar Salman Khan. She disclosed that their breakup occurred two decades ago due to his infidelity. However, she acknowledged the positive influence of Salman’s parents, particularly their inclusive and loving nature.

Somy Ali is recognized for her work in several Bollywood films, including “Krishan Avtaar,” “Yaar Gaddar,” “Anth,” “Teesra Kaun,” “Andolan,” and “Mafia,” among others. Through her openness and resilience, Somy Ali hopes to inspire others and create awareness about the pervasive issue of abuse in the entertainment industry. Her courage in sharing her experiences serves as a reminder that everyone deserves dignity, respect, and support in the face of adversity.