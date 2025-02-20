Salman Khan’s first look from Hollywood thriller LEAKED; Watch

Recently, reports surfaced that Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt are going to have a cameo appearance in a high-stakes Hollywood actioner. Amid the reports, a clip of Salman shooting in Saudi Arabia is going viral on the internet. As per reports, filming started on February 17 at the newly opened production unit, AlUla Studios. The filming went on for three days, completing the schedule on February 19. A video from the set features the ‘Dabangg’ star in a cream suit in what appears to be a restaurant. The tense vibe hints at an action sequence. Meanwhile, no clips of Sanjay Dutt are out yet.

The details of the Hollywood project remain tightly guarded as fans buzz with curiosity to find out more. The three-day shoot started after Salman Khan’s team reached Riyadh on Sunday morning. A source told Mid-Day, “Salman and Sanjay are widely recognized, especially in the Middle East. Their scenes have been crafted to leave an impact.”

Advertisement

#SalmanKhan goes hollywood….Shooting for his cameo scene in Saudi Arabia for high Octane Action movie #TheSevenDogspic.twitter.com/IZGld2Rsh8 Advertisement — Movie_Reviews (@Movie_reviewsss) February 18, 2025



Meanwhile, Khan and Dutt have previously collaborated on several Bollywood films. These include hits like ‘Saajan,’ ‘Chal Mere Bhai,’ and ‘Yeh Hai Jalwa.’ Moreover, last year, the two reunited for the track ‘Old Money’ by rapper AP Dhillon. Their on-screen camaraderie has always been a fan favourite.

In related news, Salman Khan is currently also working on Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Sikandar.’ The makers recently dropped an intriguing poster for the film. The poster is a close-up picuture of the actor and his piercing and intense gaze does the talking. Salman exuded an aura of seriousness and fierceness with his gripping gaze, elevating the expectations from the film. Contrasting coloured lights of red and green light up the poster, enhancing the depth and the impact.

Also Read: Raj & DK respond to ‘Gulkanda Tales’ shelving and ‘Rakt Bramhand’ fraud rumours

Meanwhile, Sajid Nadiadwala is backing the title with AR Murugadoss at the helm. The film will mark the reunion of Salman and Sajid following their 2014 blockbuster, ‘Kick.’ With the anticipation meter running high, fans are patiently waiting for the film’s release. Additionally, joining Salman Khan in the film is ‘Animal’ and ‘Pushpa 2’ star Rashmika Mandanna.