Salman Khan spotted holding a cigarette on Bigg Boss OTT, photo goes viral

One of the most talked-about reality shows on the internet in recent weeks is Bigg Boss OTT 2. Pictures of Salman Khan holding a cigarette in his hand while talking to the contestants went viral on Sunday. He appeared to be smoking. Netizens were eager to mock the actor and criticise the show’s producers on social media platforms. This led to the netizens calling him a ‘hypocrite’ as he had harshly slammed Akanksha Puri and Jad Hadid for kissing on-screen.

A popular Twitter user by the handle #BiggBoss_Tak frequently tweets about the show and shares their thoughts on the episodes. In the tweet, they humorously stated that the editor in charge must have been sacked and claimed the shot had been added accidentally. They wrote, while posting the trending image, ‘Yesterday the editor mistakenly included a shot of Salman Khan holding a cigarette in his hand while interacting with contestants. Bechare ka job toh gaya ab. Fired! #BiggBossOTT2 #BiggBoss_Tak.’

The viral photos were taken during the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss. One of the potential explanations for why there are no legal repercussions is that the show is streaming on an OTT platform. Fans continue to speculate what Salman was holding as there is no confirmation of what he was holding.

After Aaliya Siddiqui, Akanksha Puri, Palak Purswani and Puneet Superstar, fans have been anticipating who will be the next contestant to leave the competition. Abhishek Malhan, Avinash Sachdev, Bebika Dhurve, Cyrus Broacha, Falaq Naaz, Jad Hadid, Jiya Shankar, Manisha Rani and Pooja Bhatt are the current contestants on the show. Bigg Boss 16 contestant Abdu Rozik has entered the game as a wildcard.