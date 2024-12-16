Salim Merchant says this is the ‘one word’ to describe Sonu Nigam

Music composer Salim Merchant says the one word to describe singer Sonu Nigam is “perfection” and said that it is “inspiring to see him do what he does.”

Salim took to Instagram, where he shared a behind-the-scenes video featuring Sonu in a studio recording the song “Jaan Le Gayi”, for Salim-Sulaiman’s “Bhoomi 2024”.

“One word.. perfection. That’s what @sonunigamofficial is It’s inspiring and motivating to see him do what he does – his magic Was a treat for everyone at the studio to witness this ! @shraddhapandit has written this so beautifully. @rajpandit17always on top of his game to capture Sonu’s finest vocal takes (very hard to select) @shivansh.j capturing all the epic moments. #JaanLeGayi,” the caption read.

Salim–Sulaiman is a music composer duo consisting of siblings Salim Merchant and Sulaiman Merchant.

Salim–Sulaiman were inspired by their father Sadruddin Merchant, who used to lead Ismaili Scouts Orchestra in India. Salim mastered the piano on at the Trinity College of Music in London while Sulaiman took up tabla training with such legends as Taufiq Qureshiand Ustad Zakir Hussain.

Few years after their first music composition for a Bollywood film, they received acclaim for the film score of Bhoot.

The two have composed music for films such as Neal ‘n’ Nikki, Chak De! India, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Fashion. They were predominantly composing background scores for movies, until the Karan Johar-Shah Rukh Khan production Kaal, for which their song compositions received acclaim.

They have worked on a hollywood remix for Lady Gaga’s songs Born This Way. They also worked on I’m A Freak By Enrique.

Talking about Sonu, he recently asked politicians to not attend performances if they have to leave midway as it is disrespectful for the artist.

In a video, Sonu was heard speaking in Hindi, where he said: “In the middle of the show, I saw that the CM and the rest of the people left. As soon as they left, all the delegates also left. I have a request to all politicians, if you do not respect your artists, then what will the people outside do?”

“I have a request to all of you. If you have to leave, then do not come. Or leave before the show starts. Leaving in the middle of an artist’s performance is very disrespectful. This is an insult to Saraswati.”