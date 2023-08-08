Sakshi Dhoni and Anushka Sharma were classmates as kids in Assam school

It’s a then-and-now story of two friends. Sakshi Dhoni, wife of CSK captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, and Anushka Sharma were classmates in an Assam school.

Anushka attended St Mary’s School in Margherita while her father was posted in Assam. Sakshi, Dhoni’s wife, attended that institution as well. A series of the two’s trending social media images led to this intriguing revelation.

In one of the photos, Anushka and Sakshi can be seen posing with their classmates. The other images showed the two having a good time with their friends. At a promotional event in 2013, Anushka discussed reuniting with Sakshi years after they graduated from high school.

“Sakshi and I stayed in a very small town in Assam. When she told me where she lived, I said wow, I have lived here too! She said I went to this school, I said I went to this school too.”

Then I discovered a photo in which Sakshi is dressed as a fairy and I am dressed as my favorite idol Madhuri, in a ghaghara,” said Anushka. In a few other pictures, it can be seen that Sakshi and Anushka were a part of the same friend circle in their teens and often hung out together.

Anushka pursued modeling and later got into Bollywood, while Sakshi studied hotel management. While Sakshi and Dhoni wed in July 2010, Anushka and Virat Kohli exchanged vows in December 2017.

Sakshi Dhoni was born Sakshi Singh Rawat was born on November 19, 1988, in Lekhapani town in Tinsukia district, Assam. Her father RK Singh worked for the Kanoi Group’s ‘Binaguri Tea Company.’ Her mother, Sheila Singh, is a housewife. Sakshi Dhoni’s family later moved to Dehradun where her grandfather was a Divisional Forest Officer. She grew up in Dehradun and went to Welham Girl’s School in Dehradun and later completed her schooling at Jawahar Vidya Mandir in Ranchi.

Their husbands have led the Indian Cricket Team.

Anushka will next be seen in Indian woman cricketer Jhulan Goswami’s biopic, Chakda Xpress. She was last seen in a cameo appearance in Qala. Anushka has returned to full-fledged acting with Chakda Xpress after a gap of four years. Her last release was Zero, with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.