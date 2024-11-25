Saira Rahman say stop tarnishing AR Rahman’s name ‘he’s a gem of a person’

After she announced her separation from her Oscar and Grammy winning music composer AR Rahman, Saira Rahman has revealed that she has been “physically unwell for the last couple of months” and so she “wanted to take a break from AR.”

In a voice note shared by her lawyer Vandana Shah, Saira, where she interestingly referred to herself as “Saira Rahman” and shared that she trusts AR Rahman with her life and said that he is “a gem of a person”.

In the voice note she is heard saying: “This is Saira Rahman here. I’m currently in Bombay. I have been physically unwell for the last couple of months. So that’s the reason I just wanted to take a break from AR. But I would request the entire YouTube, YouTubers, the Tamil media, please please do not say anything bad against him.”

“He’s a gem of a person, the best man in the world.”

She revealed that she had to leave Chennai due to health issues.

“Yes, it’s just because of my health issues, I had to leave Chennai. Because I know if I’m not in Chennai, you people will wonder where Saira is. And I’ve come here to Bombay. I’m going ahead with my treatment. I mean, this couldn’t have been possible with AR’s busy schedule in Chennai.

“And I didn’t want to disturb anybody, neither my children nor him. But he’s an amazing human being. And all I would request is please just let him be the way he is. He is not linked with, I trust him with my life,” she said.

“That’s how much I love him.”

“And that’s how much he does. So I kindly request you to stop all the false allegations against him. And God bless. And my sincere prayers that we are left alone and given a space at this moment, not announced officially anything yet. I’ll be coming back to Chennai soon. But I have to complete my treatment and then come.”

“So I request you to kindly stop tarnishing his name. It is absolutely rubbish. And like I said, he’s a gem of a person. Thank you.”

It was earlier this month, when AR Rahman and Saira announced that they have decided to separate after 29 years of marriage. The award-winning composer had taken to X, formerly called Twitter, where he shared that while they had hoped to reach their “grand thirty,” life had other plans.

The couple, who got married in 1995, have three children– daughters Khatija, Raheema, and son Ameen.