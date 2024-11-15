‘Sahiba’ by Jasleen Royal: Vijay Deverakonda and Radhikka Madan spark romance

Jasleen Royal’s much-awaited romantic track, ‘Sahiba’, has officially dropped, much to the excitement of fans. Starring Vijay Deverakonda and Radhikka Madan, the song promises to be a visual and emotional treat.

In the video, Vijay, playing a photographer, and Radhikka, portraying a woman from an upper-class family, share an undeniable and intense chemistry. Their powerful on-screen connection is perfectly complemented by the historical backdrop.

Alongside Vijay and Radhikka, the video features Dulquer Salmaan and Jasleen Royal herself, marking another collaboration after their successful hit “Heeriye.” Radhikka’s graceful dance moves highlight her character’s infatuation with Vijay’s role.

Both lead actors took to Instagram to share the song, expressing their excitement about the release. “A love letter to unconditional love, #Sahiba is OUT NOW! Hope you all love it as much as we did while making it,” wrote Vijay and Radhikka in their posts.

Their enthusiasm mirrors the love pouring in from fans online, with many calling the track mesmerizing and emotionally charged. “Already listening in a loop,” one fan shared, while another described Jasleen Roya’s ‘Sahiba’ as “beautifully crafted” and full of “timeless charm.”

Jasleen Royal, who composed and produced the track, shared her own thoughts on the project, calling it her “most ambitious” work to date. She praised Vijay and Radhikka for their stellar on-screen presence, acknowledging how their chemistry brought the characters to life in a way that she had envisioned.

Radhikka, reflecting on the experience, called the project “magical,” highlighting how the music, visuals, and emotions came together seamlessly.

Vijay Deverakonda, known for his role in ‘Liger’, also spoke highly of the collaboration. He described the music video as both “visually stunning and emotionally powerful.” The voice behind ‘Sahiba’ is Stebin Ben, who expressed his gratitude for being part of the track. “Jasleen’s passion for music is truly inspiring,” he shared.

Directed by Sudhanshu Saria, ‘Sahiba’ marks the first on-screen pairing of Vijay and Radhikka.