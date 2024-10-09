Minnie Driver praises RRR, British actor shares love for Indian cinema and culture

British actor Minnie Driver recently expressed her love for Indian cinema, especially the 2023 Oscar-winning film RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli. In an interview with ANI, she shared how deeply the film resonates with her and her family.

“RRR is my absolute favorite film. My son and I watch it every few months,” Driver said, highlighting the emotional impact of the epic, which runs for three hours. She described it as one of the most visually stunning films ever made and praised its storytelling and cinematic grandeur.

Apart from her love for RRR, Driver also opened up about her fascination with Indian culture and her close friendship with Indian chef Romy Gill. “Romy and I talk a lot about India. She’s from Bengal and has a Punjabi family, and she’s an incredible chef. I’ve always wanted to visit India and immerse myself in its culture,” she shared, emphasizing her desire to travel to India soon.

Advertisement

While sharing her admiration for Indian cinema, Driver also spoke about her recent acting endeavors. She starred in season two of The Serpent Queen, playing Queen Elizabeth I.

Reflecting on her preparation for the role, she revealed that she had been intrigued by Elizabeth I since childhood. “I read a couple of books and looked at historical objects from the Tudor and Elizabethan periods. There’s something special about seeing the gloves, shoes, and fans from that time that really helped me connect with her world,” she said.

Driver expressed her excitement about the show, describing it as clever, funny, and highly entertaining. “It’s incredibly well-made and engaging,” she added.

Fans of Minnie Driver can catch her performance in The Serpent Queen on Lionsgate Play, where the second season is currently streaming.