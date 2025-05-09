Rupali Ganguly blasts Fawad Khan: “You working in Indian films was also shameful for us”

Television star Rupali Ganguly isn’t holding back — and this time, her ire is directed straight at Pakistani heartthrob Fawad Khan.

What was once a Bollywood crush seems to have turned into a nationalistic clash, as Rupali Ganguly took to social media to call out Fawad Khan over his comments on India’s recent military operation, ‘Operation Sindoor’.

Let’s break it down: The Indian Armed Forces launched ‘Operation Sindoor’, a strategic strike in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

The mission, led by Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, targeted nine terrorist strongholds in Pakistan and PoK, with precise planning to avoid civilian casualties. The operation was hailed as a show of India’s military precision and resolve.

But Fawad Khan — who gained popularity in India with films like ‘Kapoor & Sons’, ‘Khoobsurat’, and ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ — didn’t exactly join in the applause. Instead, he shared a message on Instagram offering condolences to those affected and urging people to refrain from inciting further conflict.

Ending his post with “Pakistan Zindabad.”

Enter Rupali Ganguly.

The ‘Anupamaa’ actor reposted a screenshot of Fawad’s statement on X (formerly Twitter) and didn’t mince her words.

“You working in Indian films was also ‘shameful’ for us,” she wrote, lashing out at what she saw as hypocrisy.

Her post, backed by hashtags like #OperationSindoor and #IndianArmy, clearly framed her stance. But she didn’t stop there.

Rupali also applauded the Indian government’s recent decision to ban all Pakistani content on OTT platforms. This includes films, music, web series, podcasts — basically, anything that originates across the border.

Sharing the government’s official notice, she wrote, “Hats off to Modi Govt for banning Pak streaming content! In times of tension, we must protect our digital borders.”

The move comes amid growing calls for cultural separation in times of national crisis. Fawad was reportedly set to make a Bollywood comeback with the film ‘Abir Gulaal’. It had a May 9 release planned. But after the April terror attack and subsequent cross-border tension, the film’s release has been put on ice indefinitely.