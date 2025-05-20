Ruchi Gujjar, Indian actress, wears PM Modi necklace at Cannes 2025

The red carpet at Cannes 2025 isn’t new to drama or daring fashion, but this year, actress Ruchi Gujjar served up something entirely unexpected—a tribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right around her neck.

Yes, you read that right.

Striding confidently down the famed Cannes red carpet, Ruchi Gujjar didn’t just make a fashion statement—she made a political and cultural one.

Her necklace, designed with traditional Rajasthani flair and unmistakably inspired by PM Modi’s style, sent a message of national pride.

“This isn’t just jewelry,” she said. “It’s about strength, vision, and India’s rising stature on the global stage. Wearing it here is my way of honoring our Prime Minister.”

Crafted with delicate detail, the necklace featured design elements echoing Modi’s persona while staying rooted in heritage motifs.

Complementing this striking piece was Ruchi’s outfit: a radiant gold lehenga by designer Roopa Sharmaa. The ensemble dazzled with mirror work, Gota Patti, and elegant embroidery that channeled the royal aesthetics of Jaipur.

Every thread in her look seemed to celebrate Indian artistry—and her choice of a handcrafted Bandhani dupatta from the label Zaribari only deepened the cultural vibe.

The dupatta came alive with intricate Zardozi and Gota Patti work, carrying echoes of Rajasthan’s rich spiritual and textile heritage.

“It felt like wearing the soul of Rajasthan,” Ruchi reflected.

Explaining her choice further, Ruchi said, “PM Modi has transformed how the world sees India. This necklace is my way of carrying that pride on an international stage. For me, Cannes is more than a film festival—it’s a platform to represent who we are as a country.”