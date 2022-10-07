‘RRR’ team requested Oscars for consideration in general category

Fans of SS Rajamouli’s directorial ‘RRR’ were disappointed when it was not chosen as India’s official entry for the Oscars in 2023. Now, the creators have made everyone happy by implementing RRR in 14 categories as part of the ‘For your consideration’ campaign.

The filmmakers have applied for the Academy Awards in several categories. The RRR team has requested consideration for Best Picture for DVV Danayya, Best Director for SS Rajamouli, Best Actor for Jr NTR and Ram Charan, Best Supporting Actor for Ajay Devgn, and Best Supporting Actress for Alia Bhatt including the other categories.

A post shared on the Instagram handle of RRR read that, “We are honoured that RRR’s overwhelming success represented Indian Cinema on the global stage by creating milestones at the worldwide box office and uniting film buffs across the world by transcending linguistic & cultural barriers. We’re grateful to each & everyone who loved our film and cheered us over the past few months. You made this journey possible. We applied to The Academy for Oscars consideration in general category. We wish our RRR family the best and thank them from the bottom of our hearts for making this possible. Here’s to continuing to win hearts and entertain audiences worldwide.”

